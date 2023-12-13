Netflix Releases First-Ever Engagement Report, Revealing Viewership Data

Netflix has released its inaugural “engagement report,” titled “What We Watched,” which provides viewership data for movies and TV shows on the streaming service from January to June 2023. In an effort to be more transparent, Netflix plans to release updated versions of the report every six months.

The report includes data on more than 18,000 titles, representing 99 percent of all content viewed on the platform. It reveals that users watched over 100 billion hours in the first half of 2023, with non-English stories accounting for 30 percent of all viewing.

Among the top-performing programs, “The Night Agent,” a Netflix original show, claimed the highest viewership with over 812 million viewing hours. Jennifer Lopez’s action-thriller “The Mother” emerged as the most-watched movie, accumulating 249.9 million viewing hours. Other notable shows like “Wednesday” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” also garnered significant viewership.

According to Netflix, 60 percent of the content released during the same period made it to the platform’s Top 10 list. However, the company cautioned against using the report to compare shows directly, as some projects may have had limited viewership data available or may only be accessible in certain markets.

The release of this engagement report is a response to longstanding criticism of Netflix’s lack of transparency regarding viewership data. The demand for greater transparency gained momentum during the recent Hollywood strikes, when industry professionals called on streaming services to disclose their viewership numbers. Writers, in particular, secured provisions for increased transparency in their new three-year contract.

This move towards transparency has been welcomed artists and creators who have long advocated for fair compensation based on audience engagement. While some consider the report a positive step forward, others believe more data should be shared in the future.

With this engagement report, Netflix aims to create a better environment for guilds, producers, creators, and the press. By providing insights into viewer preferences and behavior, the streaming giant hopes to improve understanding of the value of content and ensure fair compensation for artists.