New Report Reveals Surprising Viewing Habits on Netflix

In a groundbreaking move, Netflix has released a report entitled “What We Watched,” which provides viewership data for 99% of its catalog worldwide. This report covers the viewing habits of Netflix users from January to June of 2023 and marks the first edition of a planned semi-annual look at viewership on the platform. Unlike previous reports that focused solely on the top-performing programming, this initiative aims to capture the highs, lows, and everything in between of Netflix’s vast content library.

“This is a significant milestone for Netflix and our industry,” the company stated in a blog post. “By sharing this viewing information along with our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, we hope to provide creators and the industry with deeper insights into our audiences and what resonates with them.”

The release of this report comes after Hollywood guilds, such as WGA and SAG-AFTRA, have been advocating for more transparency in streaming data. Netflix has been leading the charge sharing more information than its competitors, including weekly Top 10 lists and representation in Nielsen’s streaming snapshots.

Unlike the Top 10 lists, which rank titles based on hours viewed, the new report expresses data in terms of hours viewed. This metric change reflects the calculation Netflix now uses to rank its own Top 10 and Most Popular lists. This shift has also been embraced the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in their latest contracts with studios, as it provides a more accurate measure of performance.

While hours viewed may favor longer content, such as drama series, it fails to provide insight into whether viewers complete a title or engage with it beyond the first episode. This is important data that streamers, including Netflix, rely on to assess the success of their content.

The top-ranking title in the report was “The Night Agent,” with a staggering 812.1 million hours of viewing. However, Netflix emphasizes that success on its platform is not solely determined hours viewed. It’s about whether a movie or TV show captivates its audience and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title.

Overall, Netflix’s release of this viewership report signifies a significant step toward greater transparency in the streaming industry. As creators and the industry gain deeper insights into audience preferences, it may shape the future of content creation and distribution on the platform.