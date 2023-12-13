Netflix Shares Viewer Data in New Report: A Look at What We Watched

Netflix, the popular video streaming platform, has recently released a biannual report called “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.” The aim of this report is to provide transparency to its audience sharing viewership data for both original and licensed content. The report covers a six-month period and includes statistics such as the number of hours watched for each title, premiere dates, and global availability.

In the inaugural report, which covers the period between January and June, Netflix provided data for 18,000 titles, representing 99% of all viewing on the platform. A staggering 100 billion hours were viewed during this time. One interesting trend that emerged from the report is that over 60% of the titles released during this period made appearances on the weekly Top 10 lists.

The report also highlighted several notable trends. New series such as “The Night Agent,” “The Diplomat,” and “Beef” have all attracted large audiences and passionate fan bases. Films across diverse genres, including “The Mother” and “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” have also drawn substantial viewership. Additionally, non-English stories have contributed significantly to Netflix’s viewership, accounting for 30% of total viewing.

Another interesting finding is the longevity of viewer interest. Titles like “All Quiet on the Western Front” have continued to generate viewership for months after their release, demonstrating the enduring appeal of certain content.

Netflix hopes that sharing this information, they can provide creators and the industry with deeper insights into their audiences and what resonates with them. The report, along with Netflix’s weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, aims to give a comprehensive understanding of viewer preferences.

For those interested in delving deeper into the data, the full report can be downloaded from Netflix’s website.

