Netflix Reveals Viewership Trends for the First Half of 2023

In an unprecedented move, Netflix has released its “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” providing insights into the viewing habits of its users over the past six months. With data encompassing over 18,000 titles and approximately 100 billion hours of streaming, the report sheds light on the most-watched shows on the platform from January 2023 to June 2023.

Surprisingly, the top five shows encompassed a mix of genres and newcomers, defying expectations and captivating audiences worldwide. The leading spot was claimed “The Night Agent” season 1, accumulating a staggering 812 million hours of streaming. Following closely behind were “Ginny & Georgia” season 2 with 665 million hours, “The Glory” season 1 with 622 million hours, “Wednesday” season 1 with 507 million hours, and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” with 503 million hours.

Unforeseen many, “Stranger Things” season 4, which has long been regarded as Netflix’s flagship series, failed to secure a spot in the top 50. This revelation suggests that fresh and new shows often outshine even the most acclaimed and highly anticipated titles.

Although it is fascinating to delve into the top-ranking shows, the report offers a comprehensive overview of viewership across a myriad of titles. Popular entries like “Vikings: Valhalla” season 2 (205 million hours), “Manifest” season 4 (262 million hours), and “Shadow and Bone” season 2 (192 million hours) capture the diverse interests of Netflix subscribers.

To explore where your favorite shows landed on the list, the full report can be downloaded from Netflix’s “What We Watched” announcement page. Additionally, if you’re seeking recommendations to enhance your viewing experience, be sure to check out the best Netflix shows and movies currently available on the platform. With Netflix constantly introducing new content, there is always something exciting to discover.