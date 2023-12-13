Netflix Reveals Top Shows and Movies for the First Half of 2023

Netflix has just released its highly anticipated report on the most-watched shows and movies on its platform during the first half of 2023. The comprehensive report, entitled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” covers over 18,000 titles and represents a staggering 99 percent of all viewing on Netflix, totaling nearly 100 billion hours viewed.

While the rankings are based on total hours viewed, Netflix emphasizes that success on the platform is not solely determined viewing time. Factors such as audience size relative to the budget also contribute to a show or movie’s performance.

Claiming the top spot in the rankings is the series “The Night Agent,” accumulating over 812 million hours of global viewership. The report also reveals that “Ginny & Georgia” managed to secure two seasons within the top ten. The full list, including the number of hours viewed, can be found on the Netflix website.

In addition to the top ten, the report features other notable shows such as “Love Is Blind,” “Physical: 100,” “Manifest,” and “Beef,” which was ranked third on NME’s list of the best shows of the year.

As for films, the most-viewed movie on Netflix during this period was “The Mother,” starring Jennifer Lopez, with over 249 million hours viewed.

“The Night Agent,” created Shawn Ryan, follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he embarks on a relentless quest to uncover a traitor within the highest levels of the US government. The show’s immense popularity led to its renewal for a second season just one week after its release in March.

Netflix’s release of this report provides valuable insights into the viewing habits of its subscribers and highlights the platform’s most-engaging content. As the streaming industry continues to evolve, reports like these shed light on what captivates audiences and shapes the future of entertainment.