Netflix Breaks Silence and Reveals Top Shows: Surprise Hit Takes the Crown

In a groundbreaking move, Netflix has decided to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding its viewership figures. The streaming giant, known for closely guarding its data, has now pledged to release a biannual report showcasing its most popular movies and shows. The inaugural report, aptly named “What We Watched,” has just been made available to the public, and the results may come as a surprise.

Topping the list globally is the first season of the gripping FBI thriller, The Night Agent, accumulating an astounding 812 million viewing hours. This unexpected success overshadows popular favorites such as Stranger Things. Coming in at a close second is the second season of Ginny & Georgia, followed the captivating first season of The Glory. The first season of Wednesday secures the fourth spot, while Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story completes the top five most-watched titles in the first half of 2023.

However, this report only covers the first six months of the year, leaving out potential juggernauts like Squid Game: The Challenge or Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which are expected to generate massive numbers in the second half of 2023.

Although most of the top 50 shows and films were available globally throughout the period, there are intriguing exceptions. Season three of Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur (Queen of the South), a drug-crime drama, amassed an impressive 429 million hours despite not debuting on the US version of Netflix until May 2023, months after its availability in other territories.

Netflix’s decision to disclose viewing data is not solely motivated aesthetics. Negotiations with entertainment industry unions played a significant role in this transparency push. While Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos claims that the strikes were not the primary impetus behind the report’s release, it is hard to dismiss their influence. By sharing viewership information, Netflix aims to provide crucial insights not only to show creators but also to its competitors.

This move towards transparency marks a significant shift in Netflix’s strategy, and it remains to be seen how it will impact the streaming landscape. As subscribers and industry insiders digest the intriguing findings of “What We Watched,” it serves as a reminder that the streaming wars are far from over.