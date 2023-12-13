Netflix Reveals Most-Watched Shows and Movies in New Report

Netflix has taken a significant step towards transparency releasing its first-ever “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.” The report, which will now be published twice a year, provides a comprehensive look at the most popular shows and movies on the streaming platform. The inaugural report covers the period from January to June 2023, shedding light on the viewing habits of Netflix subscribers.

Unlike the weekly top 10 lists, which only give a snapshot of popular content, this report delves deeper into viewership data. It tracks three key metrics: hours watched, global availability, and release date of shows. Topping the list for the first half of the year is the first season of “The Night Agent,” with over 812 million hours viewed. It is followed the second season of “Ginny & Georgia” (665.1 million hours viewed), the first season of “The Glory” (622.8 million hours viewed), the first season of “Wednesday” (507.7 million hours viewed), and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (503 million hours viewed). The report includes more than 18,000 titles, with content included if it has been watched for over 50,000 hours.

This move towards transparency comes amidst the recent Writers Guild of America strike, where streaming data was a contentious issue. The new contract stipulates that Hollywood studios must share streaming data with the guild, highlighting the industry’s growing demand for access to viewership figures.

During a call with reporters, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos explained that the decision to release this data is not solely driven the new requirements for transparency but also the need to build trust with producers, creators, and the media. Sarandos emphasized that the data shared in the report is the same data used to run the business.

While Netflix’s move is commendable, it remains to be seen if other streaming services will follow suit and provide similar transparency. The release of this report gives Netflix subscribers and industry insiders unprecedented insight into the popularity of shows and movies on the platform, enabling a better understanding of the streaming landscape.