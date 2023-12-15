Netflix Unveils Key Art and Images for Highly-Anticipated Biographical Series

Netflix has recently released the first key art and a series of new images for its upcoming biographical drama series, Supersex. The show is centered around the life of Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi, also known as “Buttman.” Alessandro Borghi, known for his roles in Suburra and The Eight Mountains, takes on the lead role as Rocco in this fictionalized account of the porn actor’s life. Created and written Francesca Manieri, the 7-episode series is set to premiere worldwide on March 6, 2024.

Supersex plans to provide a comprehensive portrayal of Rocco’s journey, starting from his childhood and family origins, and following his pursuit of a career in the adult film industry. The series is said to draw inspiration from both Siffredi’s life and career, as well as direct testimonies from the man himself.

In addition to Borghi, the cast includes Jasmine Trinca as Lucia, a fictional character representing a combination of the women Rocco had relationships with in real life. Adriano Giannini portrays Tommaso, Rocco’s half-brother, while Saul Nanni embodies Rocco as a young man. Other notable cast members include Enrico Borello as Gabriele, Vincenzo Nemolato as Riccardo Schicchi, Gaia Messerklinger as Moana, Jade Pedri as Sylvie, and Linda Caridi as Tina.

Netflix has provided a glimpse of what to expect with the release of key art and first-look images from Supersex. The visuals showcase the intriguing characters and set the stage for an enthralling exploration of Rocco’s life and relationships.

As fans eagerly await the series premiere, Supersex promises to provide a captivating and thought-provoking narrative that delves into the complexities of love, career choices, and self-discovery.