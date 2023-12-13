Netflix Releases Groundbreaking Report on Viewer Habits

Netflix, known for its secrecy when it comes to viewer data, has made a significant shift publishing detailed viewing figures for thousands of its shows and movies. In a press release, the streaming giant announced that it plans to release this report every six months, providing a rare look into the performance of its content.

The move comes as a response to the pressure the company faced from Hollywood writers’ and actors’ unions during strikes earlier this year. By sharing these insights, Netflix hopes to foster more transparency and provide creators with a better understanding of their audience.

While Netflix has previously shared weekly Top 10 lists and a constantly updated “most popular” leaderboard, the new report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” takes things a step further. It includes data on all shows watched Netflix users, totaling over 18,000 titles and representing 99% of all viewing on the platform. The data covers the period from January to June 2023, shedding light on the success of films and series released during that time.

According to the report, the first season of the action-thriller “The Night Agent” emerged as the top-performing show, garnering over 812 million hours of global viewership. Other notable hits included “Wednesday,” “You,” and the “Bridgerton” spin-off series “Queen Charlotte.” Interestingly, non-English language shows accounted for 30% of all viewing, with Korean and Spanish titles standing out.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized that the decision to release this information was not solely influenced discussions with Hollywood guilds. Instead, he explained that it was part of an ongoing effort to become more transparent as the streaming industry continues to grow.

While this report may provide more information than some anticipated, its release marks a pivotal moment for Netflix and the entertainment industry as a whole. By sharing data of this magnitude, the streaming giant hopes to foster an environment that benefits creators, guilds, and viewers alike.