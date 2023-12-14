Netflix Expanding its Mobile Game Selection in 2024

Netflix is expanding its gaming library in 2024, with several exciting titles set to be released on mobile devices. Alongside the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Netflix has announced four new games that will be available for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

One of the notable additions to the Netflix game lineup is Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, the sequel to the popular Cozy Grove. This game will bring new ghost stories and more immersive gameplay to mobile users. Another exciting revelation is the arrival of Sonic Mania Plus on mobile devices. This edition of Sonic Mania includes the highly sought-after Plus encore DLC pack, making it a must-play for fans of the franchise.

Game Dev Tycoon, already available on mobile, will now be accessible through the Netflix platform as well. This simulation game allows players to experience the challenges and triumphs of running their own game development studio. Lastly, FashionVerse provides an AI-enhanced 3D fashion gaming experience, allowing players to become trendsetters.

Although specific release dates have not been announced, these games are set to captivate gamers throughout 2024. Netflix’s continuous efforts to expand its library with popular game titles demonstrate a commitment to providing an enjoyable and diverse gaming experience.

The addition of these games complements Netflix’s growing collection of mobile games alongside other highly anticipated releases such as Hades and Katana Zero. With its expanding repertoire, Netflix is poised to become a go-to platform for both entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

