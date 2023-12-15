Ricky Gervais Announces Christmas Day Release of New Special on Netflix

Netflix is creating buzz once again as it gears up to release Ricky Gervais’ latest comedy special, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon,” on Christmas Day. The announcement comes amidst controversy surrounding the comedian’s previous jokes and the potential impact of his upcoming performance.

Gervais, known for his sharp wit and controversial humor, has been busy promoting his new vodka brand but took a moment to share the exciting news about his upcoming special on Netflix. Titled “Armageddon,” the set has been touring across the UK since April 2023, following numerous preview shows.

Notably, Gervais’ decision to release the special on Christmas Day has raised eyebrows, particularly considering his self-proclaimed atheism. Despite criticism for his anti-trans jokes and jokes targeting individuals with disabilities, Gervais has consistently defended his right to push boundaries and provoke thought through his comedy.

Initial reviews of the live show have received mixed responses. Brian Logan from The Guardian criticized the performance, suggesting that Gervais’ jokes veer towards a more playground-esque style rather than the sophisticated humor typically associated with stand-up comedy. However, the Evening Standard provided a more positive review, praising Gervais for his blend of relevant commentary with puerile humor.

It is worth noting that the show may have evolved significantly since these early reviews, as Gervais fine-tuned his material over the course of several months. With the upcoming release of “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” on December 25th, viewers will have the opportunity to form their own opinions about Gervais’ latest comedic offering.

As with any work from the renowned comedian, it is likely that “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” will generate both amusement and debate among audiences worldwide.