Netflix Releases Preview of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” Stage Play

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, fans of “Stranger Things” will have to wait patiently for the release of Season 5, which may not arrive until 2026. In the meantime, Netflix has given fans a glimpse into the upcoming stage play, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” which will commence its performances this month at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

The play, set in the “Stranger Things” universe, is an original story written series writer Kate Trefry. As a prequel, it provides insight into the origins of the beloved characters but focuses primarily on Henry Creel, also known as Subject 001 and the Upside Down monster Vecna from Season 4. Creel, played Louis McCartney, moves to Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 and embarks on a mysterious and supernatural journey in the dark town. The story also introduces a new character named Patty Newby, played Ella Karuna Williams, who becomes involved in Creel’s life.

Directed Stephen Daldry, known for his Tony-winning musical “Billy Elliot,” and produced in collaboration with Netflix Sonia Friedman, the mastermind behind “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the play is expected to be filled with captivating spectacle. Fans can anticipate a thrilling experience with impressive visual effects, including monsters, blood and guts, vanishes, and surprises that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will have its premiere at the Phoenix Theatre, located in London’s West End. Performances begin on November 17, with the official opening night scheduled for December 14.

Source

FAQ

When will “Stranger Things” Season 5 be released?

The release date for “Stranger Things” Season 5 has been significantly delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. It is currently uncertain when it will be released, with some speculating that it may be as distant as 2026.

What is “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”?

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is an original stage play set in the “Stranger Things” universe. Written series writer Kate Trefry, it serves as a prequel and focuses on the character Henry Creel, also known as Subject 001 and the Upside Down monster Vecna from Season 4.

Who are the main cast members of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”?

The main cast members of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” include Louis McCartney, who plays Henry Creel, and Ella Karuna Williams, who portrays Patty Newby. The play is directed Stephen Daldry and produced Sonia Friedman in collaboration with Netflix.

Where will “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” be performed?

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will premiere at the Phoenix Theatre, located in London’s West End.