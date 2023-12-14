Netflix Resumes Advertising on X After Temporary Suspension

Netflix has resumed its advertising on X following a temporary suspension, according to sources. The decision to suspend the ads came after entrepreneur Elon Musk faced severe criticism for promoting an antisemitic conspiracy theory on the platform. Netflix had halted nearly $3 million worth of ads on X, however, recent posts the streaming giant advertising its films “Maestro” and “May December” suggest that advertising has been resumed.

The controversy began when Musk endorsed a post a verified account that made derogatory comments about Jewish communities. This led to a Media Matters report which highlighted X’s failure to adhere to brand safety measures, with ads being placed alongside content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. As a result, several major brands including Disney, Paramount, Apple, Sony, and Lionsgate suspended their advertising on the platform.

In response to the controversy, X CEO Linda Yaccarino reiterated the platform’s commitment to combating antisemitism and discrimination, stating that “there is no place for it anywhere in the world.” However, Musk’s comments escalated the situation further, as he called advertisers the “greatest oppressors of free speech” and filed a lawsuit against Media Matters.

During the Times’ DealBook Summit, Musk apologized for his endorsement of the controversial post, acknowledging that it had provided ammunition to those who harbor hatred and antisemitic views. He clarified that his trip to Israel and meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were not an apology tour, but rather an opportunity to address the issue more comprehensively.

Despite the controversy and potential loss in advertising revenue, X has confirmed that Netflix has resumed placing ads on its platform. This reinstatement suggests a renewed level of confidence in X’s commitment to combatting antisemitism and discrimination. The reconciliation between Netflix and X may serve as an example for other suspended advertisers, prompting them to reconsider their decisions.