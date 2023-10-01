Netflix Movie Reptile: A Thriller Filled with Deceit and Intrigue

Alicia Silverstone, Benicio Del Toro, and Justin Timberlake join forces in Grant Singer’s Netflix movie Reptile, delivering a story of deceit and corruption. Set in New England, the film follows the investigation into the murder of a real estate agent named Summer Elswick. Will Grady (Timberlake), Elswick’s boyfriend, discovers her lifeless body and becomes entangled in a web of mystery.

Detective Tom Nichols (Del Toro), newly arrived from Philadelphia with his wife Judy (Silverstone), is assigned to the case. As the investigation unfolds, hidden layers of corruption are exposed, revealing a complex system of deceit that needs to be unraveled. Singer describes the movie as a roller-coaster ride, where the audience is constantly left guessing the true motives and intentions of the characters. The film explores themes of trust, manipulation, and the blurred lines between good and evil.

The chemistry between Silverstone and Del Toro, who previously worked together in the 1997 film Excess Baggage, shines through in Reptile. Singer praises Silverstone’s strong acting skills and her ability to convey warmth and vulnerability in her character. The on-screen rapport between the two actors adds depth to the story, acting as a counterpoint to the darkness and evil they encounter.

Singer’s vision for Reptile was to create a timeless aesthetic, drawing inspiration from 70s films. The use of long lenses allows the audience to feel immersed in each scene, while Singer masterfully balances being present as a filmmaker yet invisible at the same time. The director aims to engage viewers with both visually exciting moments and subtle, restrained storytelling.

The allure of crime-thriller genres lies in their ability to tap into our primal fears and fascination with the unknown. Singer believes that the element of not knowing, the hidden truths and complex characters, keeps audiences captivated. Reptile is a film that will challenge viewers to think critically and come to their own conclusions, making it a thrilling and thought-provoking watch.

