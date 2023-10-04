Price Hike on the Horizon for Netflix Subscribers

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is planning to increase its subscription prices following the conclusion of the Hollywood actors’ strike. The price hike will first roll out in the U.S. and Canada, with other global markets to follow. The details of the increase, particularly the amount which prices will be raised, have not been reported. It is expected, however, that the increase will affect Netflix’s ad-free tier.

This latest price increase comes after Netflix implemented price hikes just last year. At that time, the standard ad-free tier was raised to $15.49 per month, while the premium tier went up to $19.99 per month. Additionally, Netflix introduced a new ad-supported plan for $6.99 a month and discontinued its basic plan, which was priced at $9.99 a month. The company also recently shut down its DVD-by-mail rental business.

The Hollywood actors’ strike, led the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), began on July 14. This strike followed a previous strike the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA), which concluded last week after negotiations regarding residual compensation for streaming shows.

The trend of price increases among streaming services has been notable in the past year, with Disney+ and Hulu both raising their subscription prices in 2022. Furthermore, services such as Peacock, Paramount+, and Max have already announced price increases earlier this year.

