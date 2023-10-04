Netflix Subscribers Could See Another Price Increase Following the Hollywood Actors Strike

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is gearing up to implement another price increase for its subscribers in the near future. This comes after the conclusion of the Hollywood actors strike, which has disrupted the entertainment industry for several months.

While specific details about the price hike remain undisclosed, the report states that the increase would affect Netflix’s ad-free tier in various global markets, starting with the United States and Canada. It’s important to note that Netflix has already raised prices recently, with the standard ad-free tier currently priced at $15.49 per month and the premium tier at $19.99 per month. Additionally, the streaming service introduced a new ad-supported plan priced at $6.99 per month while removing its basic plan, which previously cost $9.99 per month. Moreover, Netflix ceased its DVD-by-mail rental business just last month.

The Hollywood actors strike, carried out the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), commenced on July 14. It followed a previous strike the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA), which recently reached a resolution after negotiations that involved residual compensation for streaming shows.

Price increases among streaming services have become increasingly common over the past year. Disney+ and Hulu both raised their subscription prices in 2022, while platforms like Peacock, Paramount+, and Max also announced price hikes earlier this year.

Source: Wall Street Journal.