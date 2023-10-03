Netflix and Discovery+ Set to Raise Prices

Streaming services like Netflix and Discovery+ are preparing to raise their subscription prices. While the exact details of Netflix’s price increase are still a mystery, sources suggest that it will happen after the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike ends. The U.S. and Canada are expected to be the first markets affected the hike.

The recent closure of Netflix’s DVD rental service could lead subscribers to be more accepting of the upcoming price increase. Despite the company’s efforts to crack down on password sharing, its financial growth remains strong.

In addition to Netflix, Discovery+ has also announced a price increase. New subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will see rates rise from $6.99 to $8.99 for ad-free service in the U.S., while Canadian users will pay $5.99 CAD instead of $4.99 CAD. Existing subscribers in both countries can expect the increase to take effect on November 2nd.

Discovery+ explained that this is the first time they have raised prices since launching in January 2021. The additional revenue will help them continue providing a wide range of content in genres such as food, home, relationships, true crime, and the paranormal.

As the SAG-AFTRA actors strike continues, Netflix subscribers may want to take advantage of the current pricing before it increases. With uncertainties surrounding the future cost of the service, staying informed about upcoming releases and developments will be important.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal (via The Verge)