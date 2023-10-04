Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Nationwide Strikes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is playing a significant role in nationwide strikes, according to George Mason University Law Professor and Attorney, Carl Szabo. As strikes continue to affect various industries, AI is emerging as a wildcard in these labor disputes.

One example of AI’s impact on strikes can be seen with streaming service Netflix. The Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free service once the ongoing actors’ strike comes to an end. While the exact price increase remains unknown, Netflix has already made changes to its services, including removing its cheapest ad-free plan in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, which began on July 14, has caused disruptions in the entertainment industry. The duration of the strike is still uncertain. However, consumers have already started to experience price hikes across various streaming services.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Discovery+ is another platform that recently increased its prices for new subscribers in the US and Canada. The ad-free plan now costs $8.99 per month plus taxes, representing a $2 increase. This change aims to support the production of exclusive content in genres such as food, home, relationships, true crime, and the paranormal.

Netflix currently offers its Standard subscription at $15.49 per month, while its Premium subscription costs $19.99 per month. These prices may vary depending on additional member slots and shared accounts. The streaming giant is reportedly considering a price increase for its ad-free plans once the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes, potentially affecting subscribers’ pockets.

In conclusion, AI is proving to be a significant factor in nationwide strikes, impacting industries such as entertainment and streaming services. As the labor disputes continue, consumers can anticipate changes in pricing and subscription plans as companies navigate the effects of these strikes.

