Netflix Plans to Raise Prices After Actors’ Strike

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is planning to increase the prices of its ad-free plans once the Hollywood actors’ strike concludes. The details regarding the extent of the price hike and the exact timing of its implementation remain unknown. However, this move follows several recent price increases Netflix and the removal of its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

It is uncertain whether other online streaming services will also raise their prices in response. The ongoing strike the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) began on July 14 and negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are ongoing. Meanwhile, the Writers’ Guild of America recently ended their months-long strike after reaching an agreement.

Last week, Netflix reached a significant milestone as it posted its final physical DVDs to customers. The news of the impending price hike has led to a surge in Netflix’s shares, increasing almost 3%. This is not the first time Netflix has experienced a rise in subscribers due to a company decision. Crackdowns on password sharing resulted in nearly 100,000 new subscribers per day in late May, with 5.9 million additional subscribers overall.

Ryan Leston, an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN, provides updates on Netflix via his Twitter account.

