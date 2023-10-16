Netflix Plans to Open “Experience” Stores in 2025

Netflix, the popular streaming service, is planning to open physical “experience” stores in the United States in 2025, with plans to expand worldwide. This move marks a shift from the dominance of digital entertainment and a return to the nostalgic concept of video rental stores.

According to reports, these Netflix venues, dubbed “Netflix House,” will offer visitors themed food, show merchandise, the opportunity to meet actors, and the chance to watch ticketed shows. Additionally, patrons may even get the chance to participate in a Squid Game-inspired obstacle course. Netflix’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, stated that the aim is to take the immersive experience of their movies and TV shows to the next level.

While some may consider this a risky venture, as streaming platforms continue to face profitability challenges, Netflix seems confident in its ability to attract customers to these physical locations. However, the cost of the “Netflix House” experience has not been disclosed, and economic uncertainties, such as rising inflation, might impact consumer spending.

Nevertheless, other entertainment companies, such as Disney, have found success with immersive pop-up events. For example, The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience allowed fans of the period drama Bridgerton to step into the world of elegant Regency-era balls. Shows like Stranger Things have also had their own pop-up events, catering to their dedicated fan base.

Netflix’s subscription numbers have seen growth, with a crackdown on password sharing contributing to an increase in subscribers. In the second quarter of 2023, Netflix gained 5.9 million subscribers, compared to only 1.1 million in the same period the previous year. Overall, the streaming giant reported an 8% year-over-year growth in subscribers.

While Netflix has not provided any further details or comments regarding its plans for physical stores, it seems the company is eager to explore new avenues for engaging with its viewers and enhancing the experience of its content.

