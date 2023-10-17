Netflix Reportedly Expanding its Video Game Catalog with Mainstream Titles

According to a report The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is set to venture further into the world of gaming adding “higher-end” games to its subscription service. While the streaming giant currently offers games from independent studios, including its own titles like Immortality, Into the Breach, and Oxenfree 2, it aims to attract more subscribers incorporating mainstream games and franchises.

One of the rumored inclusions in Netflix’s gaming lineup is the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series from Rockstar Games. The company has reportedly engaged in discussions with publisher Take-Two Interactive regarding the possibility of releasing a GTA game on its platform. The exact details of the proposed game have not been disclosed, but speculations suggest it could be a new mobile title, considering that Netflix’s gaming service is currently available exclusively on mobile devices.

While talks of potential collaborations are still speculative at this stage, the surge in Netflix game downloads from 30.4 million to 70.5 million over the past year indicates a growing interest in gaming on the platform. By introducing popular titles like GTA, Netflix hopes to attract even more subscribers who may have a keen interest in gaming.

However, it remains to be seen whether the inclusion of blockbuster titles will be enough to entice users into the mobile gaming ecosystem. Nonetheless, Netflix’s efforts to expand its gaming offerings demonstrate its commitment to making waves in the gaming industry.

Although Netflix’s plans for its video game catalog are yet to be fully revealed, the platform already boasts an impressive lineup of games, including popular titles such as Oxenfree 2, Kentucky Route Zero, Immortality, and Into the Breach.

