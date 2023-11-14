Netflix Explores New Frontiers: Live Sports and Beyond

Netflix has made its highly anticipated entrance into the live sports arena with its inaugural event taking place in Las Vegas. However, this is merely the beginning of the streaming giant’s foray into the sports world.

Recent reports reveal that Netflix is expressing interest in acquiring rights to the NBA’s in-season tournament as part of the league’s upcoming media rights deals. While discussions are still ongoing, there is even talk of producing a captivating docuseries akin to Formula 1’s “Drive to Survive” if Netflix can secure the live game rights.

The NBA’s in-season tournament has already proven to be a ratings boon for media partners, with ESPN experiencing a staggering 73% increase in viewership compared to a similar broadcast window last year. Games from the tournament are being broadcasted on TNT, local channels, and NBA League Pass, a trend that will continue in the following season. When the NBA’s new media deals come into effect in 2025, it is expected that the tournament will be offered as a separate media rights package.

Netflix’s interest in live sports extends beyond basketball. Aside from the NBA, the streaming company is rumored to be exploring the possibility of broadcasting a boxing event featuring Jake Paul, as well as matches from Premier Boxing Champions.

Although Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, has acknowledged the company’s venture into the sports world, he emphasizes that Netflix will approach it in a unique way. Rather than diving headfirst into regular sports programming, Netflix will focus on one-off events involving athletes or leagues with which it already has a relationship. This strategy aligns with the upcoming Netflix Cup, which showcases athletes from “Drive to Survive” and the PGA Tour’s “Full Swing” series, along with Jake Paul’s own documentary available on the platform.

Netflix’s expansion into the live sports space signifies a new chapter for the streaming industry. By diversifying its content offerings, Netflix aims to attract an even wider audience and capitalize on the widespread popularity of sports. As the company continues to innovate in this arena, viewers can look forward to a fresh and captivating approach to streaming sports entertainment.

