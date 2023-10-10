Netflix Ends Free Mobile Plan in Kenya, Introduces Ad-Supported Option

Netflix is discontinuing its free mobile plan in Kenya after two years, which allowed users to access a portion of its shows and movies without any cost. While Netflix did not disclose the number of subscribers gained from this strategy, the company confirms that it has learned valuable insights from the test. However, it plans to continue offering a range of other subscription plans to cater to different user preferences and needs.

In its pursuit to expand its reach, Netflix is introducing a new ad-supported plan, priced at £4.99 ($6.07) per month. Although the availability of this plan in Kenya has not been confirmed, the move demonstrates Netflix’s willingness to experiment with different subscription models to attract and retain users.

Expanding into emerging markets like Kenya presents both growth opportunities and challenges for streaming services. While there is potential for significant subscriber growth, inflation and consumers’ reduced purchasing power can pose difficulties. Despite these challenges, Netflix recognizes the importance of African markets and has been actively investing in producing local content across the continent as part of its strategy to capture a larger subscriber base.

As Netflix continues its global expansion efforts, the company continues to face hurdles in certain regions. Recently, Netflix struggled to make significant progress in India, despite reducing subscription costs. The streaming giant’s experience in India highlights the complexities of penetrating diverse and highly competitive markets.

Overall, Netflix remains committed to offering a diverse range of plans to cater to different user preferences and capture new audiences. While the discontinuation of the free mobile plan in Kenya may disappoint some users, the introduction of an ad-supported option demonstrates Netflix’s willingness to adapt and evolve its business model.

