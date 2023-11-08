Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre Reopens Under the Ownership of Netflix

In a surprising move, streaming giant Netflix has taken ownership of the iconic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Known for its faux hieroglyph-adorned courtyard, the Egyptian Theatre has played a significant role in the history of the entertainment industry since its opening in 1922. While Netflix is primarily associated with streaming content on digital devices, the company’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, saw an opportunity to revive a crumbling symbol of Hollywood and solidify Netflix’s position as a major player in the industry.

The Egyptian Theatre holds a special place in Hollywood’s history, hosting the first-ever red carpet premiere in 1922 for Douglas Fairbanks’ “Robin Hood.” The premiere set the standard for showbiz premieres with its use of dazzling lights, a red carpet, and VIP guests like Charlie Chaplin. However, over the years, the theater faced challenges and suffered damage in the 1994 earthquake.

To rescue the theater, the nonprofit American Cinematheque took over and worked to restore it. However, funding for its upkeep remained a struggle. Netflix stepped in as a partner, agreeing to fund the renovation of the theater. Estimates suggest that the restoration cost around $70 million.

Under the new agreement, Netflix will host its own screenings during the week, showcasing its original content, while the American Cinematheque will feature classic films on the weekends. This collaboration allows Netflix to engage with audiences in a more traditional theatrical setting and preserve Hollywood’s historical landmark.

As part of the renovation process, Netflix meticulously redesigned the theater and courtyard, paying homage to its original 1922 specifications. The company integrated state-of-the-art audio and visual installations to provide an immersive cinematic experience.

Netflix’s investment in the Egyptian Theatre demonstrates its commitment to the film industry as it continues to attract top directors and stars to its original productions. By preserving the theater and honoring Hollywood’s traditions, Netflix positions itself as a central figure in the industry’s future.

