Netflix Renews Controversial Teen Show Despite Criticisms

Summary: Despite a low critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix has decided to renew “My Life With The Walter Boys” for a second season. The decision highlights the fact that review scores are not the sole determining factor when it comes to streaming success. While critics have panned the show, audiences have given it a much higher rating. However, some reviewers have pointed out problematic elements in the show, such as the disregard for boundaries and consent. Despite the criticisms, the show has gained popularity on Netflix, ranking among the most-watched shows for the week.

Netflix’s decision to renew “My Life With The Walter Boys” for a second season has sparked both surprise and controversy. Although the show received a critics’ score of just 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix seems to place more importance on audience ratings, which stand at an impressive 78%. This divide in opinions reveals the subjective nature of entertainment preferences.

The show revolves around 15-year-old Jackie Howard, who finds herself starting over on a ranch with her guardian and the numerous Walter boys. As expected, the series follows the tried-and-true formula of a teenage romance, leading many critics to describe it as generic and predictable.

However, more concerning issues lie beneath the surface. AVclub.com’s review points out the show’s problematic nature, highlighting the boys’ disregard for Jackie’s boundaries and consent. The review questions why we continue to portray young girls as needing to prove themselves to obstinate boys.

The Wrap also criticizes the show for its lack of depth and substance, comparing the love story at its core to smashing dolls together. The characters, particularly Jackie, are described as one-dimensional, lacking complexity and personality.

Despite the criticisms, “My Life With The Walter Boys” has gained significant traction on Netflix. It currently ranks among the most-watched shows, accumulating nearly 13 million views in just one week. This popularity likely influenced Netflix’s decision to renew the show.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the show’s second season will address the criticisms and offer a more nuanced portrayal of its characters. For now, viewers will have to decide for themselves whether the series deserves the attention it has garnered.