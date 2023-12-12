Blue Eye Samurai Renewed for Second Season on Netflix

Netflix has just announced that the highly acclaimed animated series, Blue Eye Samurai, will be returning for an exciting second season. Set in Japan’s Edo period, the show follows the captivating story of Mizu, a skilled sword-wielder on a quest for vengeance while living in disguise. With its stunning visuals and unique blend of adult animation and live-action elements, Blue Eye Samurai has quickly captured the attention of viewers.

The star-studded cast of the series includes Maya Erskine as Mizu, George Takei as Seki, Masi Oka as Ringo, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as The Swordmaker, Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Randall Park as Heiji Shindo, and Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler. Alongside these talented actors, there is also a remarkable supporting voice cast featuring Stephanie Hsu as Ise, Ming-Na Wen as Madame Kaji, Harry Shum Jr. as Takayoshi, Mark Dacascos as Chiaki, and many more.

While Netflix has not revealed too many details about the upcoming season, fans can expect another thrilling and immersive experience. Blue Eye Samurai has garnered praise for its unique storytelling and dynamic characters, making it a standout series in the world of animation.

The renewal of Blue Eye Samurai for a second season only solidifies its status as a must-watch show. With its visually striking animation and compelling narrative, it is no surprise that viewers are eagerly anticipating what the next season will bring.

Stay tuned for more information on season 2 of Blue Eye Samurai, as Netflix continues to unveil updates about this highly anticipated continuation of the series.