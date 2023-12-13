Netflix Reveals Detailed Viewing Figures in Groundbreaking Report

Netflix has made a significant shift in its approach to data transparency publishing detailed viewing figures for thousands of its shows and movies. The report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” marks a departure for the streaming giant, which has traditionally been reluctant to share its data. The move comes in response to increased pressure from Hollywood writers’ and actors’ unions for greater transparency.

“This is a big step forward for Netflix and our industry,” stated the company in a press release. By providing insight into viewing information, Netflix believes it can offer creators and the industry valuable insights into audience preferences and what resonates with them.

While Netflix has been releasing weekly Top 10 lists and a regularly updated “most popular” leaderboard, this biannual report provides more comprehensive data. It includes information on all shows watched Netflix users for more than 50,000 hours, covering a total of 18,000 titles, which represents 99 percent of all viewing on the platform.

The data focuses on the period from January to June 2023, highlighting the performance of films and series released during that time. Topping the chart was the action-thriller series “The Night Agent,” which accumulated over 812 million hours of global viewership. Other high-profile Netflix titles that performed well include “Wednesday,” “You,” and the “Bridgerton” spin-off series, “Queen Charlotte.”

In a surprising revelation, non-English language shows accounted for 30 percent of all viewing. Korean and Spanish-language titles gained significant popularity among Netflix users.

The lack of transparency among streaming platforms has been a long-standing concern for Hollywood agents, journalists, and stars themselves. This issue gained prominence during this year’s Hollywood strikes, as actors and writers demanded fair compensation for successful shows on streaming platforms.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos denied that the decision to release the report was a direct result of negotiations with guilds. However, he acknowledged that the company’s historical reluctance to share data had created an atmosphere of mistrust. Sarandos believes that this new commitment to transparency will benefit the guilds, producers, creators, and the press, fostering a better environment for collaboration.

Netflix plans to release these engagement reports every six months, offering ongoing insights into the viewing habits of its audience and providing valuable information to industry professionals.