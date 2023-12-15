New Report Reveals Streaming Trends on Netflix

A recent report Netflix has provided detailed viewing figures for thousands of shows and movies on their streaming platform. The report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” signifies a shift in the company’s approach to sharing data, which has been historically closely guarded.

Netflix’s decision to release this report comes after increased pressure for transparency from Hollywood writers’ and actors’ unions, who went on strike earlier this year. The streaming giant has committed to publishing similar reports every six months, allowing creators and the industry to gain deeper insights into audience preferences.

The report includes a spreadsheet with data for all shows that were watched for over 50,000 hours, totaling 18,000 titles and representing 99 percent of all viewing on Netflix. The data covers the period from January to June 2023, showcasing the success of films and series released during that time.

According to the report, the top-performing show was season one of “The Night Agent,” a U.S. action-thriller that garnered over 812 million hours of global viewership. Other popular titles included “Wednesday,” “You,” and the spin-off series “Queen Charlotte” from “Bridgerton.”

Interestingly, non-English language shows accounted for 30 percent of all viewing, with Korean and Spanish titles being particularly well-received. This highlights the diverse range of content that resonates with Netflix’s global audience.

The lack of transparency among streaming platforms, including Netflix, Apple, and Prime Video, has long been a concern for Hollywood agents, journalists, and industry professionals. However, this report marks a step towards addressing this issue.

Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, emphasized that this initiative was not solely a response to the demands of the guilds during the strikes. Rather, it reflects Netflix’s commitment to providing valuable insights to creators while remaining competitive in the industry.

With the release of this report, Netflix has set a precedent for increased transparency in the streaming landscape. It will be interesting to see how other platforms respond and whether more data-sharing initiatives will emerge in the future.