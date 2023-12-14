Netflix Releases Groundbreaking Report on Viewer Habits

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming platform, has just released a comprehensive report disclosing detailed viewing figures for thousands of its shows and movies. This move, unprecedented for the company, comes as a response to mounting pressure for transparency from Hollywood writers’ and actors’ unions during recent strikes.

The report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” marks a significant departure from Netflix’s historical practice of closely guarding its data. The company plans to release similar reports every six months, providing creators and industry professionals with a deeper understanding of audience preferences.

While Netflix has been publishing weekly Top 10 lists and a “most popular” leaderboard since 2021, this new biannual publication takes things a step further. The comprehensive data covers over 18,000 titles, representing 99 percent of all viewing on Netflix. The figures span from January to June 2023, showcasing the popularity of films and series released during that period.

Unsurprisingly, the top performer on Netflix during this time was season one of the action-thriller series “The Night Agent,” which garnered a staggering 812 million hours of global viewership. Other notable titles that performed well include “Wednesday,” “You,” and the “Queen Charlotte” spin-off series from “Bridgerton.”

Notably, non-English language shows accounted for 30 percent of all viewing, with Korean and Spanish-language titles leading the way.

The move towards greater transparency is a significant development in the industry, as streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple, and Prime Video have long been criticized for their lack of transparency. Hollywood agents, journalists, and even the stars themselves have voiced their frustration over the issue. This year’s strikes further highlighted the demand for more transparency, as actors and writers sought fair compensation for their work on streaming platforms.

Netflix’s decision to release this report is not solely motivated recent talks with guilds and unions. According to co-CEO Ted Sarandos, the company has been gradually becoming more transparent over the years as streaming has become mainstream. By sharing valuable data, Netflix aims to establish a better environment for industry professionals, creators, and the press.

The release of this groundbreaking report Netflix sets a new precedent in the streaming industry, providing valuable insights and fueling discussions about audience preferences and content creation.