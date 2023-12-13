Netflix Reveals Global Viewership Data for First Half of 2023

Netflix has finally unveiled its global viewership data for the first half of 2023, shedding light on the performance of its original and licensed shows on the streaming platform. According to the report released the company, the data represents 99% of all viewing on Netflix during that time period.

Among the most-watched shows on Netflix during this period was “The Night Agent,” an action thriller series based on a popular book, which garnered an impressive 812.1 million hours of viewership. Following closely behind were the second season of “Ginny & Georgia,” the South Korean thriller “The Glory,” and the first season of “Wednesday,” all of which surpassed half a billion hours viewed.

While streaming services have often faced criticism for their lack of transparency in sharing viewership data, Netflix has been relatively more transparent compared to its competitors. However, the issue of data visibility became a significant point of discussion during strikes Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, emphasizing the importance of data disclosure to the industry.

During the first half of 2023, Netflix originals accounted for 55% of all viewing, while the remaining 45% came from licensed titles like “Suits,” which gained renewed popularity after being added to the streaming platform earlier in the year.

Netflix Co–Chief Executive Ted Sarandos acknowledged that there was a time when transparency was not a priority for the company, as they were focused on building their business and avoiding providing too much information to potential competitors. However, this lack of transparency created a sense of mistrust among producers, creators, and the press.

Moving forward, Netflix plans to release its engagement report twice a year, sharing hours viewed for all shows that surpass a minimum viewership threshold of 50,000 hours. The report will cover both films and TV shows, with TV shows expected to dominate the rankings due to their longer total viewing time.

This increased transparency is seen as a positive step, fostering a better environment for industry guilds, producers, creators, and the press. The complete Netflix engagement report can be accessed and downloaded for further analysis.