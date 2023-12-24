Netflix Unveils Trailer for Dave Chappelle’s Latest Comedy Special

Netflix has recently released the official trailer for Dave Chappelle’s highly anticipated comedy special, titled “The Dreamer.” The trailer, featuring narration renowned actor Morgan Freeman, offers a glimpse into the hilarious yet thought-provoking world of Chappelle’s comedy.

Rather than focusing on the content of Chappelle’s dreams, Freeman’s narration encourages viewers to explore their own aspirations. “What do you dream about? Not the dreams you have in your sleep: the ones you hold in your heart. Don’t be intimidated the audacity of your dream – be inspired it,” Freeman urges. The trailer showcases Freeman’s own appearance alongside Chappelle, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming special.

Filmed at the Lincoln Theatre in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington, D.C., “The Dreamer” marks the comedian’s seventh collaboration with Netflix. The talented director Stan Lathan, who helmed Chappelle’s previous six specials for the streaming platform, also returns to direct this latest installment.

Following the release of his previous Netflix special, “The Closer,” Chappelle found himself embroiled in controversy surrounding jokes about transgender people. This led to company walkouts and a public outcry in October 2021. Initially, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended Chappelle, emphasizing the comedian’s popularity and the importance of creative freedom for talent. However, Sarandos later acknowledged his mishandling of the situation and expressed regret for his initial response.

Chappelle’s impressive repertoire of Netflix specials includes “The Age of Spin” (2017), “Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017), “Equanimity” (2017), “The Bird Revelation” (2017), “Sticks & Stones” (2019), and “The Closer” (2021). Fans eagerly await the premiere of “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,” which will be available globally on Netflix starting December 31.

Experience the laughter and wit of Dave Chappelle as he invites audiences into his world through “The Dreamer.” Check out the captivating trailer below for a taste of what’s to come.