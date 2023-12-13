Netflix Reveals Top Shows and International Appeal in New Engagement Report

Netflix has just released its latest report, “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” showcasing the most popular shows and trends for the first half of the year. This comprehensive report covers over 18,000 titles, representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix. With nearly 100 billion hours watched between January and June, it’s clear that streaming remains a favorite pastime for many.

One notable finding from the report is the growing enthusiasm for non-English stories. In 2023, 30% of all viewing on Netflix came from titles in languages other than English. This shift in preference highlights the global appeal of diverse storytelling and the increasing popularity of international content.

The report also highlights some of the top returning favorites on Netflix at the beginning of the year. Shows like “Ginny & Georgia,” “Alice in Borderland,” “The Marked Heart,” “Outer Banks,” “You,” and “XO Kitty” captured the attention of audiences once again. However, new series also made a significant impact, attracting massive audiences and building dedicated fandoms. Titles such as “The Night Agent,” “FUBAR,” and “Fake Profile” generated considerable buzz and engagement.

Netflix also highlighted the success of specific titles sharing the number of hours viewed. Season one of “Wednesday,” available globally, reached an impressive 507,700,000 hours viewed. Similarly, “Ginny & Georgia: Season one” garnered a staggering 665,100,000 hours viewed. However, the show that took the top spot for most hours viewed was “The Night Agent: Season one,” available globally, with a whopping 812,100,000 hours.

Looking ahead, Netflix plans to release another engagement report covering the second half of 2023. Fans can eagerly anticipate whether their favorite shows will make it to the top of the list and continue to dominate the streaming landscape.

In conclusion, Netflix’s latest engagement report provides valuable insights into the diverse viewing preferences of audiences worldwide. From the popularity of non-English stories to the success of both returning and new series, it’s clear that Netflix remains a powerhouse in the streaming industry.