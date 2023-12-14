Netflix Unveils Viewer Data: “The Night Agent” Takes the Top Spot

Summary: Netflix has released its first-ever engagement report, titled “What We Watched,” revealing the number of hours viewers watched for 99% of its catalog from January to June. Topping the list is the TV series “The Night Agent,” followed closely the second season of “Ginny and Georgia.” This move toward transparency comes after agreements were reached between streaming platforms and Hollywood actors and writers’ unions to increase data transparency and residuals. Netflix plans to release the data bi-annually, with the next report expected early next year.

Netflix has made a groundbreaking revelation sharing viewership data for the first time. In its engagement report, “What We Watched,” Netflix has provided insights into the number of hours viewers spent on 99% of its content from January to June of this year.

Taking the top spot in viewership is the TV series “The Night Agent.” Since its premiere in March, the show accumulated an impressive 812 million hours of viewership the end of June. Following closely behind is the second season of the popular Netflix original, “Ginny and Georgia.” The third, fourth, and fifth spots on the list are occupied “The Glory,” “Wednesday,” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

The inclination towards TV series in this data can be attributed to the average movie duration being two hours, while TV shows span an average of nine hours. Consequently, TV shows contribute significantly more to the overall watch time. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos emphasizes the importance of this data to the company’s operations.

This move towards transparency comes in the wake of agreements between streaming platforms and Hollywood actors and writers’ unions. The agreements ensure increased transparency regarding streaming data and residuals for actors and writers. Netflix’s release of this engagement report to actors, writers, and the public is an encouraging step forward.

Sarandos acknowledges that the lack of transparent data in the past had led to mistrust among producers, creators, and the press. Now, with this release of viewership data, Netflix aims to foster more openness and trust. As streaming continues to evolve and become increasingly mainstream, providing accessible information on performance becomes more essential.

Netflix plans to continue releasing this data on a bi-annual basis, with the next report scheduled for early next year. This commitment to transparency indicates Netflix’s dedication to maintaining a positive relationship with its audience and the creative community.