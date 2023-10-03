Netflix Releases New Trailer for WWII Drama ‘All the Light We Cannot See’

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming World War II drama, “All the Light We Cannot See.” The film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name Anthony Doerr, tells the story of a blind French girl and a German boy whose paths intersect during the war.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the visually stunning world of the film, as well as the emotional journey of its characters. With captivating cinematography and powerful performances from its cast, including Mark Ruffalo in a leading role, “All the Light We Cannot See” promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking exploration of the human experience in times of conflict.

The film’s title refers to the invisible light that exists beyond what we can see with our eyes – a metaphor for the beauty and hope that can be found even in the darkest of times. It serves as a reminder that there is so much more to the world than what meets the eye, and that sometimes the most important things are the ones we cannot see.

“All the Light We Cannot See” is just one of many highly anticipated projects coming to Netflix in the near future. The streaming giant continues to invest in original content, offering a diverse range of stories and genres for its subscribers to enjoy.

Sources:

– Netflix

– TVLine

Definitions:

– World War II: a global conflict that lasted from 1939 to 1945, involving the majority of the world’s nations.

– Pulitzer Prize: a prestigious award given for achievements in journalism, literature, and musical composition.