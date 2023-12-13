New Netflix Report Reveals Surprising Viewer Trends

Netflix has just released its inaugural “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” providing a comprehensive view of viewer preferences during a six-month period. The report, which will be published semi-annually, offers detailed insights into hours viewed, premiere dates, and global availability for titles with more than 50,000 hours viewed.

This unprecedented transparency comes as a result of streaming services’ commitment to increased openness about viewership, as outlined in the Writers Guild of America contract ratified last October. Netflix, along with Disney+ and others, aims to provide greater transparency to creators and audiences alike.

Covering a total of 18,000 titles and measuring views from January to June 2023, the report highlights the shows that captivated viewers the most. Topping the list are “The Night Agent,” season 1, with a staggering 812.1 million hours viewed, followed “Ginny & Georgia,” season 2 (665.1 million hours viewed), and “The Glory,” season 1 (662.8 million hours viewed), among others.

According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, measuring viewer engagement through hours watched is the most effective method. Comparing Netflix’s approach to third-party metrics like Nielsen, Sarandos emphasizes the importance of providing a clear framework for measurement and analysis.

In the past, Netflix’s emphasis on secrecy was driven a desire to protect its business interests and maintain a competitive advantage. However, this lack of transparency led to a sense of mistrust surrounding the accuracy of its data. Sarandos acknowledges this and believes that sharing comprehensive reports creates a more trustworthy environment for all stakeholders.

Additionally, Netflix reveals that over 60% of its titles released between January and June made it onto the weekly Top 10 lists, which have been published since November 2021. This expansion of information, coupled with the existing Top 10 and Most Popular lists, offers creators and the industry valuable insights into audience preferences and what resonates with viewers.

The report also highlights the enduring popularity of sequels, such as “Ginny & Georgia” season 2 and “You” season 4. However, it also showcases the success of new series like “The Night Agent,” “The Diplomat,” and “Beef,” proving that Netflix’s audience is open to diverse content across a wide range of genres.

These revelations not only provide a fascinating glimpse into viewer behavior but also indicate a significant step forward for both Netflix and the streaming industry as a whole. With this increased transparency, creators and industry professionals can make more informed decisions about their content, ultimately leading to a richer and more diverse streaming landscape.