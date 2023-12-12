Netflix Unveils Groundbreaking Report on Viewer Engagement

Netflix, one of the leading streaming services, is breaking the mold of secrecy releasing its biannual “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.” This move towards transparency is a significant shift for the streaming giant, allowing insight into what its audience is truly consuming.

The report, which covers the period from January to June 2023, analyzes over 18,000 titles, representing 99% of all Netflix viewing. Impressively, viewers spent nearly 100 billion hours watching content during this timeframe.

As expected, popular shows such as “Ginny & Georgia,” “Alice in Borderland,” and “Outer Banks” dominated the top 10 lists. However, the report also highlighted the success of new shows that achieved viral status, such as “The Night Agent,” “The Diplomat,” and “Beef.”

Interestingly, the report revealed that 30% of all viewing came from non-English stories, showcasing the global appeal of Netflix’s content. It also emphasized the longevity of certain titles, with “All Quiet on the Western Front” maintaining its popularity months after its release.

The release of this report aligns with recent union contracts between Netflix and industry guilds, which emphasized the need for increased transparency regarding streaming data.

For those interested in diving into the data themselves, the full report is available for download.

Netflix’s commitment to sharing this information demonstrates a new era of openness in the streaming industry. By shedding light on viewer engagement, the platform is providing valuable insights into the preferences and behaviors of its audience.