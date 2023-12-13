Netflix Engagement Report Reveals Surprising Success of Golf Docuseries

The newly released Netflix Engagement Report has shed light on the impressive viewing figures of the first season of the golf docuseries, “Full Swing.” With a staggering 53,100,000 viewing hours between January and June, the show has captured the attention of viewers around the globe.

“Full Swing” takes viewers inside the ropes of the PGA Tour during a tumultuous period in its history, coinciding with the emergence of LIV Golf. Offering exclusive insights into the lives of golf stars like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Ian Poulter, the series has resonated with audiences, surpassing the viewing hours of the tennis docuseries, “Break Point,” which secured 30,500,000 viewing hours and ranked 617th on the list.

Interestingly, “Full Swing” was released on 15 February, over a month after the release of “Break Point” on 13 January. Despite the head start, “Full Swing” managed to outperform its tennis counterpart, highlighting the growing interest in behind-the-scenes access to the world of golf.

The success of “Full Swing” has not only caught the attention of viewers but also Netflix executives. Just nine days after its release, the series attracted 90,200,000 viewing hours, firmly establishing its place in the top 121 shows. The acclaimed creators of the Formula 1 series “Drive to Survive” developed “Full Swing,” further affirming the belief in its longevity and potential.

Anticipation for the upcoming second season of “Full Swing” is already building. Scheduled for release in 2024, the next installment will cover another remarkable period in the game, including the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund’s unexpected merger agreement. Additional reports suggest that golf stars Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have been spotted filming for the upcoming season, further fueling excitement among fans.

The success of “Full Swing” not only highlights the popularity of golf as a televised sport but also showcases the growing demand for immersive and exclusive access to the lives of professional athletes. Netflix continues to cater to this appetite, providing viewers with engaging content that offers a glimpse into the captivating world of sports.