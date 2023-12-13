Netflix Releases Biannual Report on Viewer Habits, Revealing Surprising Findings

Netflix has recently released its first biannual report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” which provides insights into viewer habits and the performance of both licensed content and Netflix originals. Covering the period between January and June 2023, the report includes data on hours viewed for over 18,000 titles, as well as the premiere dates and global availability of Netflix original TV shows and films.

Contrary to Netflix’s weekly Top 10 reports and “Most Popular” lists, the engagement report offers a more comprehensive view of viewership. For instance, the top-ranking series in the report is “The Night Agent,” which amassed 812 million hours viewed between March and June. Additionally, the report emphasizes hours viewed instead of estimated viewers, providing a different perspective on popularity.

Despite the difference in reporting metrics, there is significant overlap between the titles on the report and Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings. More than 60% of the titles released during the January-June period appeared on the weekly Top 10 lists, highlighting their continued popularity over time.

Netflix’s decision to release this transparent data stems from their commitment to address concerns around viewer data transparency, which were raised during recent industry strikes. The company believes that providing accurate and detailed information fosters trust between the industry, creators, and the press.

One interesting finding from the report is the successful global performance of licensed content, such as the USA Network drama “Suits.” While Netflix excels at boosting the popularity of existing shows, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed reservations about licensing Netflix’s original content to other platforms.

The “What We Watched” report also highlights the strength of returning favorites like “Ginny & Georgia” and “You,” as well as the popularity of new series such as “The Diplomat” and “Beef.” The report also acknowledges the demand for non-English stories, which accounted for 30% of all viewing.

Overall, Netflix’s biannual report offers valuable insights into viewer habits and the performance of various titles on the platform. This increased transparency aims to create a better environment for industry professionals and viewers alike, promoting trust and understanding in the streaming landscape.