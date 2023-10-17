Netflix Releases New Preview Images for “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Reboot

Netflix has unveiled new preview images for its upcoming live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and it seems like the show will maintain the “grim and gritty” tone suggested its teaser. The images predominantly feature main characters from the Fire Nation, a faction known for its dark and serious nature. Notably, Daniel Dae Kim looks impressive as Fire Lord Ozai, fully embodying the character with his appearance and presence.

Other cast members include Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko—the primary antagonist who remains loyal to the Fire Nation throughout the series.

The show will also focus on the Avatar and his allies, with Gordon Cormier portraying Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka. The highly anticipated series is set to debut on Netflix in 2024 and is greatly anticipated fans of the original Nickelodeon cartoon.

Considering the poor reception of M. Night Shyamalan’s live-action adaptation of “The Last Airbender,” expectations for this reboot are relatively low. Nonetheless, with the talented cast and promising preview images, there is hope that this iteration will do justice to the beloved source material.

Sources:

– The A.V. Club

– Netflix