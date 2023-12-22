Brand New Title: Exciting Peek into the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Summary: Netflix has surprised fans of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” releasing new exclusive images from the production. The glimpses showcase beloved characters such as Aang and Suki, as well as introduce new faces like the bounty hunter June, The Mechanist, and Jet. The highly anticipated series is set to premiere on Feb. 22, featuring eight hour-long episodes. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the winter solstice indulging in a warm drink while revisiting the cherished animated show.

