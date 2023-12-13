Netflix Exposes Viewership Data: The Night Agent Tops the List

Netflix has decided to put an end to the mysteries surrounding its viewership numbers releasing its first-ever “What We Watched” report. This report, which will now be released twice a year, covers the viewing data from January to June 2023 and features over 18,000 titles ranked the number of hours users spent watching them. The aim is to provide greater transparency but not to draw too many conclusions from the data.

The list reveals that the most-watched show on Netflix during the first half of 2023 was the original series, “The Night Agent.” With an impressive 812 million hours viewed, it clearly dominated the platform. But the list not only showcases Netflix originals; it also includes licensed shows like “Gilmore Girls,” which had its various seasons ranking high on the list. Interestingly, while season one of “Gilmore Girls” recorded 82 million hours viewed, each subsequent season witnessed a decline of about 10 million hours. This pattern is also observed in popular shows like “Seinfeld,” “Friends,” and “The Office,” which were watched across the world, including regions where these shows are not available.

While Netflix insists that success cannot be determined hours viewed alone, the release of this viewership data opens the door to comparisons and debates about shows that were canceled despite having high rankings. The intention may have been to provide insight, but it inadvertently invites discussions about the platform’s decision-making process.

This newfound transparency from Netflix is a significant shift from its previously secretive stance on viewership numbers. With the release of the “What We Watched” report, viewers and critics alike now have a glimpse into the popularity of various titles on the streaming platform. It remains to be seen how this increased transparency will impact Netflix’s programming decisions and the conversations around its content selection.