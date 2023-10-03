Netflix Plans to Increase Ad-Free Subscription Prices

Netflix is reportedly considering raising the monthly price of its ad-free subscription in the near future. While the exact amount and timing of the price hike have not been confirmed, sources suggest that Netflix will likely implement the increase in the US and Canada. The streaming service is waiting for the current actors’ and writers’ strike to end before making any official announcements.

This potential price increase follows a trend in the streaming industry, with Discovery+ recently raising prices for its ad-free tier. Netflix last raised its prices in January 2022, and the new increase would be an attempt to boost revenue as subscriber numbers plateau. The company has already introduced an ad plan and eliminated its mid-tier ad-free Basic plan.

According to reports, streaming services like Netflix have found that their ad-supported tiers generate higher average revenue per user compared to ad-free tiers. Increasing the prices of the ad-free plan could encourage more users to switch to the ad-supported option, thereby generating additional revenue for Netflix.

The planned price hike could also help Netflix manage the costs associated with its agreements with writers and actors. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild are currently undergoing negotiations, which could result in increased expenses for streaming services. Netflix’s new contract with the WGA is expected to contribute 0.2 percent of its annual revenue.

While frequent changes in streaming service prices and content have made cord-cutting a complex and expensive endeavor, Netflix’s potential price increase is part of the broader trend in the industry. As streaming services strive to keep up with growing demands for content and secure deals with talent, adjusting subscription prices is one of the ways to ensure continued growth and sustainability.

