Netflix Surpasses Subscriber Expectations and Raises Prices

Netflix has announced that it gained nearly 8.8 million subscribers worldwide in the July-September period, exceeding analyst projections. This surge in subscriber growth is believed to be a result of the company’s crackdown on password sharing, as former freeloaders are now converting into paying customers. To further increase revenue, Netflix is raising the price of its most expensive streaming service $2 to $23 per month in the U.S., as well as raising the price of its lowest-priced, ad-free streaming plan to $12.

Despite labor disputes in the entertainment industry, including writers’ and actors’ complaints about low payments from streaming services, Netflix has been able to maintain its subscriber growth. The company has been drawing upon a backlog of already finished TV series and movies, as well as productions from international markets, unaffected the labor disputes. To support future growth, Netflix plans to spend about $17 billion on TV series and films next year to rebuild its library of original programming.

The success of the password-sharing crackdown has prompted more viewers to sign up for their own accounts. Current subscribers can still share their accounts with individuals outside their households paying higher monthly fees. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters expressed satisfaction with the crackdown, anticipating continued subscriber gains in the coming quarters as more “borrower households” are confronted.

This surge in subscriber growth and positive financial performance has led to a boost in Netflix’s stock price, which has increased about 30% this year. Despite strong growth in 2021, it is still a fraction of the additional subscribers gained in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, Netflix remains competitive in a crowded field of streaming competitors.

