Netflix Surpasses Subscriber Projections and Increases Prices

Netflix has reported gaining nearly 8.8 million worldwide subscribers during the July-September period, exceeding industry analysts’ projections. The increase in subscribers brings Netflix’s total to about 247 million worldwide. The company’s financial performance also exceeded expectations, with revenue climbing 8% to $8.54 billion. As a result, Netflix’s stock price jumped more than 12% in extended trading.

To further boost revenue, Netflix has announced price increases for its streaming plans. The most expensive plan will see a $2 increase to $23 per month, while the lowest-priced, ad-free plan will increase $2 to $12 per month. The price for the most popular streaming option, priced at $15.50 per month, will remain the same, along with a $7 monthly plan that includes intermittent commercials. Prices for subscribers in the U.K. and France have also been raised.

Netflix has attributed its subscriber gains to its crackdown on password sharing. The company recently abandoned its practice of allowing subscribers to share their account passwords with others outside their households, which has prompted more viewers to sign up for their own accounts. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters indicated that the password-sharing crackdown has been successful and predicted further subscriber gains as the company addresses more “borrower households” who are watching without paying.

In addition to the price increases and password-sharing crackdown, Netflix is considering advertising as a revenue-boosting measure. While its ad-supported option hasn’t seen significant success yet, analysts believe that as advertisers realize the potential of targeting commercials using the personal information Netflix has on viewers’ entertainment preferences, engagement with video advertising on the platform could be stronger than social media platforms.

The positive subscriber growth, financial performance, and potential for advertising revenue have led Netflix to announce plans to spend about $17 billion on TV series and films next year. This investment aims to rebuild the company’s library of original programming after the impact of labor disputes in the entertainment industry.

Sources:

– Source article: (No URL provided)

– FactSet Research (Not specified)

– KPMG (Not specified)

– Analyst Uday Cheruvu (Not specified)