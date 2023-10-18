Netflix Raises Subscription Prices to Boost Revenue

Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices for some of its streaming plans in the United States, Britain, and France. The move is aimed at boosting revenue in a highly competitive streaming market. As a result, Netflix’s shares rose nearly 7% in after-hours trading.

In the United States, the premium ad-free plan, which allows for four simultaneous streams, has increased $3 per month to $22.99. The basic plan, which allows for only one stream, has increased $2 per month to $11.99.

The price hikes were announced in Netflix’s third-quarter earnings report, which showed strong growth in customer numbers. The company added 9 million new customers worldwide and posted revenue of $8.542 billion, in line with analyst forecasts. Netflix also projected fourth-quarter revenue slightly below analyst expectations.

Netflix is facing market saturation in the United States and increased competition from other streaming platforms such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery. In response, the company has launched a cheaper tier with advertising and started asking password borrowers to pay in an effort to drive growth. Executives have stated that they are still in the early stages of building an ad-supported business.

Despite labor tensions in Hollywood, which have affected productions like “Stranger Things,” Netflix claims to have handled the strikes better than its competitors. The company continues to dominate viewership with shows like “One Piece,” accounting for 8% of television screen time, second only to YouTube.

While some analysts have lowered their price targets for Netflix, the company remains confident in its growth strategies. Netflix’s recent price increases aim to strengthen its position in the streaming market and generate higher revenue.

Sources:

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/article/netflix-results-idUSL1N2U501Y