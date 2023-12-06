Test Your Knowledge of Friends from College with this Fun Quiz!

Think you’re a Friends from College expert? Put your knowledge to the test with this engaging quiz designed for fans of the popular Netflix series. Journey down memory lane as you recall unique moments and details from the show. Let’s see how well you remember your favorite characters and plot twists!

Who are the creators of Friends from College?

Can you identify the masterminds behind this beloved series? Choose from these options:

Vince Gilligan Matt LeBlanc Nicholas Stoller Kevin S. Bright

Which character did Cobie Smulders play in Friends from College?

Test your memory and see if you remember Cobie Smulders’ character from the show. Was it Lisa Turner, Sam Delmonico, Ethan Turner, or Max Adler?

What is the profession of Ethan in Friends from College?

Ethan Turner’s career plays a significant role in the series. Can you recall what profession the character holds? Is he a lawyer, author, doctor, or musician?

How many seasons does Friends from College have?

Think you know how long this series lasted? Choose the correct answer from the following options:

1 season 2 seasons 3 seasons 4 seasons

In which city does Friends from College mainly take place?

Where do these friends navigate through their complex lives and relationships? Is it Los Angeles, Chicago, or Boston?

What was the release year of Friends from College?

Do you remember when this series first premiered? Was it in 2016, 2017, 2018, or 2019?

About Friends from College

Friends from College is a popular Netflix original series that follows a group of friends who met during their college years but are now in their 40s, facing the challenges of adult life in New York City. With a talented ensemble cast, the show explores the complexities of friendships, relationships, and careers.

The dynamic of the group is shaken when Ethan’s affair with Sam, his college sweetheart, is revealed. Max, Ethan’s best friend and agent, becomes a confidante in this secret. Meanwhile, Nick’s unconventional lifestyle clashes with the group, adding further complications to their relationships. Marianne, though somewhat detached, often offers unexpected wisdom to her friends.

Over the course of two seasons, Friends from College takes viewers on a rollercoaster of laughter, drama, and nostalgia. It prompts reflection on the intricacies of long-term relationships and the challenges of maintaining them. If you enjoy comedic dramas with a touch of realism, this Netflix series is a must-watch.

Are you ready to test your knowledge of Friends from College? Take this quiz and prove your expertise in all things related to the show!