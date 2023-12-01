Netflix Enhances Video Quality for 4K HDR Titles with Dynamic Optimization

Netflix has recently upgraded its streaming library to improve video quality for 4K HDR titles. This upgrade specifically benefits subscribers to the Premium tier, which recently underwent a price hike in the US and UK. While the Premium tier may be expensive, this enhancement aims to provide a better streaming experience for users with 4K HDR TVs.

The upgrade utilizes a video encoding method called dynamic optimization, which allows for high video quality even at lower bitrates. Netflix has transitioned from fixed bitrate video encoding to using dynamically optimized (HDR-DO) encodes for 4K HDR video streaming. This new encoding method not only delivers higher quality but is also more efficient, taking up significantly less storage space.

One of the key technologies behind this upgrade is HDR-VMAF (Video Multi-method Assessment Fusion), Netflix’s video quality metric. In collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, Netflix developed HDR-VMAF through subjective tests with 4K-HDR content using high-end OLED panels in calibrated conditions. HDR-VMAF measures and evaluates the quality of Dolby Vision and HDR10 programs equally and independently, resulting in optimized picture quality for both formats.

The enhancements brought on HDR-VMAF and HDR-DO include 40% fewer rebuffers, higher video quality for bandwidth-constrained sessions, lower initial bitrate, lower play delay, and less variation in delivered video quality. Additionally, this upgrade reduces internet data usage, especially on mobile devices.

Overall, Netflix’s upgrade to improve video quality for 4K HDR titles demonstrates their commitment to providing an exceptional streaming experience for their Premium subscribers. With the ability to dynamically scale video streaming based on screen size and internet bandwidth conditions, Netflix stays competitive in the ever-evolving streaming landscape, offering a significant advantage to users who value high-quality content.

—

FAQ:

1. What is dynamic optimization in video encoding?

Dynamic optimization is a video encoding method that focuses on delivering high-quality video even at lower bitrates. It allows for more efficient encoding while maintaining or enhancing the overall video performance.

2. What is HDR-VMAF?

HDR-VMAF (Video Multi-method Assessment Fusion) is Netflix’s video quality metric specifically designed for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. It measures and evaluates the quality of HDR programs, such as Dolby Vision and HDR10, ensuring optimized picture quality for both formats.

3. What are the benefits of HDR-DO (dynamic optimization)?

HDR-DO not only delivers higher video quality compared to fixed bitrate encoding but also takes up less storage space. It results in a better streaming experience with lower rebuffers, higher initial quality, lower play delay, and reduced variation in video quality. It also helps to lower internet data usage, especially on mobile devices.

4. Which Netflix subscribers will benefit from the upgrade?

The upgrade in video quality primarily benefits subscribers to Netflix’s Premium tier. This tier offers the highest-quality streaming and recently underwent a price increase in the US and UK. The enhanced video quality ensures a better streaming experience for subscribers with 4K HDR TVs.