Pluto: A Hidden Gem in Netflix’s Anime Collection

Netflix has quietly released a new manga adaptation that has taken viewers storm. After six years of waiting, the highly anticipated series, Pluto, has finally arrived on the streaming platform. With its captivating storytelling and stunning visuals, it’s quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Based on the renowned Japanese manga Naoki Urasawa, Pluto takes inspiration from Astro Boy’s iconic villain and transforms their story into a thrilling murder mystery. Follow Interpol detective Inspector Gesicht as he delves into the mysterious deaths of the world’s most advanced robots and their human allies.

Critics have been heaping praise on the show, with Digital Spy stating that Pluto has set a “new gold standard for Netflix original anime.” Polygon’s review suggests that it might be one of the best anime of the year and even one of the best new shows on Netflix overall. Forbes also joins in the chorus of acclaim, stating that the anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s manga is “genuinely excellent.”

Viewers are equally ecstatic, with the series boasting an impressive 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One viewer describes it as a “masterpiece,” emphasizing the greatness of the show and urging others to give it a watch. Another viewer agrees, calling it an “absolute masterpiece” and potentially the best anime of the year. They commend Pluto for capturing the essence of older, revered anime while adding a fresh twist.

Pluto stands out from other anime due to its refusal to rely on a simplistic good-versus-evil narrative, according to a Rotten Tomatoes reviewer. They draw a comparison to Arcane, another Netflix original anime that managed to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling.

If you’re craving more anime content, Netflix has a plethora of exciting shows in the pipeline. Make sure to check out our guide to all the upcoming Netflix anime and our list of the best anime to stream in 2023.

FAQ

1. What is Pluto about?

Pluto is an eight-part anime series based on the Japanese manga of the same name Naoki Urasawa. It follows Interpol detective Inspector Gesicht as he investigates the mysterious deaths of the world’s most advanced robots and their human allies.

2. Why is Pluto receiving so much praise?

Pluto has received glowing reviews from critics and viewers alike due to its captivating storytelling, stunning visuals, and its ability to break away from formulaic anime plots. It has been hailed as a masterpiece and a frontrunner for one of the best anime of the year.

3. What other anime should I check out on Netflix?

If you’re looking for more anime content on Netflix, be sure to explore our guide to all the upcoming Netflix anime and our list of the best anime shows to stream in 2023.