Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Is a Whimsical Delight

Wes Anderson, known for his visually extravagant films, has once again collaborated with the verbally extravagant writer, Roald Dahl, to adapt more of the author’s stories. “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” is one of four shorts Anderson that adapt Dahl’s works, with the others being “The Swan,” “The Rat Catcher,” and “Poison.” Each of these fantastical stories, set to premiere on Netflix throughout the week, takes mundane events and turns them into otherworldly tales through the use of magic, science, or miracles.

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” which recently made its debut on Netflix, is a 39-minute short that showcases Anderson’s filmmaking prowess. Benedict Cumberbatch portrays Henry Sugar, an idle and self-involved millionaire who becomes inspired to learn the ability to see without his eyes after reading a remarkable book. However, the plot is not the focus of this short film. Instead, Anderson’s attention to form and emotional truths shine through, as is typical in his work.

Anderson treats “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” as a layered narrative, with various storytellers recounting the story within the film. The settings range from an austere British mansion to the jungles of India, all of which are meticulously crafted backdrops that reveal glimpses of the chaos behind the scenes. Anderson’s script incorporates lines directly from Dahl’s original short story, further enhancing the connection between the two artists.

Despite its shorter length and smaller scale compared to Anderson’s feature-length films, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” is a charmingly delightful film that showcases the director’s strengths. Anderson’s technical wizardry seamlessly blends with the whimsical spirit of Dahl’s storytelling, creating a captivating viewing experience. It is a testament to Anderson’s skills as a filmmaker and his ability to elicit surprise and delight even within a shorter runtime.

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” is now streaming on Netflix, with the remaining shorts in the series set to release throughout the week. This collection of Dahl adaptations is a must-watch for fans of both Anderson and Dahl, as it offers a wonderful fusion of their unique talents.

