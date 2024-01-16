Controversial Indian Film ‘Annapoorani’ Pulled from Streaming Platform After Backlash

Published: January 12, 2024 05:11 AM GMT

In a recent development, the popular Indian film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ has been removed from the streaming platform Netflix following criticism from Hindu activists. The decision to pull the film came after objections were raised regarding its portrayal of meat-eating and inter-religious romance.

The film, which had gained significant popularity in India and was ranked as the second-most watched feature on Netflix, revolves around the story of a Hindu priest’s daughter who aspires to become a top chef. Throughout her journey, she breaks away from the vegetarianism she grew up with, which caused controversy due to the abstention from meat many upper-caste Hindus.

In the film, a Muslim classmate assists the protagonist in navigating the challenges of culinary school, and their friendship eventually blossoms into a romantic relationship, bridging the religious divide between them. These elements led to accusations that the movie was promoting “love jihad,” a term coined Hindu nationalists to describe Muslim men marrying Hindu women and allegedly forcing them to convert.

The backlash against the film resulted in a police complaint being filed an activist who claimed that it deliberately aimed to hurt Hindu sentiments. A growing campaign on social media also called for the boycott of the film and its removal from Netflix.

Following the controversy, ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ was taken down from Netflix’s suite in India. Critics of the film expressed satisfaction with its removal and attributed it to the recognition of the film’s creators of their mistake.

Netflix’s India arm has yet to provide a comment on the matter.

It is worth noting that this incident falls into a broader trend of digital entertainment platforms in India taking cautionary measures to avoid offending religious sentiments. The film industry has become increasingly aware of religious sensitivities, particularly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power in 2014. Platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have reportedly pulled several projects to prevent any potential backlash from the country’s majority faith.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced content creators and platforms in navigating cultural, religious, and social sensitivities while ensuring creative freedom and diversity of storytelling.